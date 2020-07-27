Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), Schlumberger (SLB) and Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), Schlumberger (SLB) and Rattler Midstream (RTLR).

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

In a report issued on July 16, Kenneth Hill from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Broadridge Financial Solutions, with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $131.28, close to its 52-week high of $134.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 66.2% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, SEI Investments Company, and Marketaxess Holdings.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Schlumberger (SLB)

In a report issued on July 17, Douglas Becker from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Schlumberger, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 42.9% success rate. Becker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Baker Hughes Company, Halliburton, and MRC Global.

Schlumberger has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.16, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Rattler Midstream (RTLR)

In a report issued on July 19, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Rattler Midstream, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -33.4% and a 18.9% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

Rattler Midstream has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.86.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.