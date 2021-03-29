Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) and Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) and Planet Fitness (PLNT).

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating on Broadridge Financial Solutions today and set a price target of $176.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $153.44, close to its 52-week high of $158.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 64.8% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $176.00.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James upgraded Planet Fitness to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 65.6% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Planet Fitness with a $87.50 average price target.

