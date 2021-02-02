Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) and Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) and Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) with bullish sentiments.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy assigned a Buy rating to Broadridge Financial Solutions today and set a price target of $157.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $146.50, close to its 52-week high of $158.36.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 72.1% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $166.00.

Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Evoqua Water Technologies, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 59.3% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Occidental Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evoqua Water Technologies with a $30.83 average price target.

