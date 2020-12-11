Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) and Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) and Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY) with bullish sentiments.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Buy rating on Broadridge Financial Solutions yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.22, close to its 52-week high of $153.34.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 75.3% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Dave & Busters Entertainment, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 51.9% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Carrols Restaurant Group, Brinker International, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

Dave & Busters Entertainment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.67, implying a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

