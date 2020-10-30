Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) and Charter Communications (CHTR)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) and Charter Communications (CHTR).

Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

In a report released today, Mark Palmer from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Broadridge Financial Solutions. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $138.12, close to its 52-week high of $146.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 64.9% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Genworth Financial, and Oportun Financial.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $142.75.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating on Charter Communications today and set a price target of $665.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $576.00.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 51.9% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penn National Gaming, Peloton Interactive, and World Wrestling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Charter Communications with a $686.67 average price target, which is a 19.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $735.00 price target.

