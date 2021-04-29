Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Brinker International (EAT), ASGN (ASGN) and Constellium (CSTM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Brinker International (EAT), ASGN (ASGN) and Constellium (CSTM) with bullish sentiments.

Brinker International (EAT)

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Buy rating on Brinker International today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Strelzik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Strelzik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Papa John’s International, and Bloomin’ Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brinker International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.42.

ASGN (ASGN)

BMO Capital analyst Jeffrey Silber maintained a Buy rating on ASGN today and set a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $108.37, close to its 52-week high of $109.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 70.8% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as AMN Healthcare Services, Grand Canyon Education, and Strategic Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ASGN with a $112.25 average price target.

Constellium (CSTM)

In a report released today, David Gagliano from BMO Capital assigned a Buy rating to Constellium, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.87, close to its 52-week high of $17.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Gagliano is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 48.1% success rate. Gagliano covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, United States Steel, and Freeport-McMoRan.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Constellium with a $20.00 average price target, which is a 26.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

