Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Bright Horizons (BFAM) and Altice Usa (ATUS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bright Horizons (BFAM) and Altice Usa (ATUS) with bullish sentiments.

Bright Horizons (BFAM)

Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained a Buy rating on Bright Horizons yesterday and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.32, close to its 52-week low of $73.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Patnaik is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 66.1% success rate. Patnaik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Laureate Education, Factset Research, and ARAMARK Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bright Horizons is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $157.00, a 69.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Altice Usa (ATUS)

In a report released yesterday, Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays upgraded Altice Usa to Buy, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.77, close to its 52-week low of $15.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 51.8% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, New York Times, and Dish Network.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altice Usa is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.