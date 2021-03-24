Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Boxlight (BOXL) and Bandwidth (BAND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Boxlight (BOXL) and Bandwidth (BAND) with bullish sentiments.

Boxlight (BOXL)

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde reiterated a Buy rating on Boxlight yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 131.4% and a 78.7% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Avid Technology, and Kubient.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boxlight with a $6.00 average price target.

Bandwidth (BAND)

In a report released today, Catharine Trebnick from Colliers Securities maintained a Buy rating on Bandwidth, with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $126.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 50.5% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bandwidth with a $210.80 average price target.

