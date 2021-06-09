Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Booz Allen (BAH) and Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Booz Allen (BAH) and Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY).

Booz Allen (BAH)

In a report released today, Matthew Sharpe CFA from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Booz Allen, with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $86.25.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 69.2% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alliance Data Systems, Science Applications, and Leidos Holdings.

Booz Allen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.40.

Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY)

In a report released today, Jon Tower from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Dave & Busters Entertainment, with a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.34, close to its 52-week high of $51.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 23.6% and a 75.3% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dave & Busters Entertainment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.13.

