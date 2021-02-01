Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Booz Allen (BAH) and Charter Communications (CHTR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Booz Allen (BAH) and Charter Communications (CHTR).

Booz Allen (BAH)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Hold rating on Booz Allen today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $85.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 73.6% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Trimble Navigation, and Caci International.

Booz Allen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Charter Communications (CHTR)

In a report released today, Frank Louthan from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Charter Communications, with a price target of $690.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $607.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 57.4% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lumen Technologies, GTT Communications, and Cogent Comms.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Charter Communications is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $728.88, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $690.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.