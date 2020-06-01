Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Pembina Pipeline (PBA) with bullish sentiments.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Barclays analyst Deepak Mathivanan maintained a Buy rating on Booking Holdings on May 29 and set a price target of $1950.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1639.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Mathivanan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 68.6% success rate. Mathivanan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mercadolibre, Zillow Group, and GoDaddy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booking Holdings with a $1670.59 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

In a report issued on May 29, Christopher Tillett from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline, with a price target of C$37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Tillett is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 54.1% success rate. Tillett covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Noble Midstream Partners, Altus Midstream Company, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pembina Pipeline is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.19.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.