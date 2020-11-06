Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Peloton Interactive (PTON)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Peloton Interactive (PTON) with bullish sentiments.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Needham analyst Brad Erickson assigned a Buy rating to Booking Holdings today and set a price target of $1900.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1768.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 55.1% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Zillow Group Class C, and Fiverr International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booking Holdings with a $1980.33 average price target, which is a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2050.00 price target.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Peloton Interactive, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.63, close to its 52-week high of $139.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 65.2% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as World Wrestling, Walt Disney, and Trade Desk.

Peloton Interactive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.32, which is a 3.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

