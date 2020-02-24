Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Booking Holdings (BKNG) and frontdoor (FTDR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Booking Holdings (BKNG) and frontdoor (FTDR) with bullish sentiments.

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on Booking Holdings today and set a price target of $2250.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1798.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 68.4% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, TrueCar, and GoDaddy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Booking Holdings with a $2236.88 average price target, representing a 22.2% upside. In a report issued on February 20, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2330.00 price target.

frontdoor (FTDR)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on frontdoor today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.2% and a 75.5% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on frontdoor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.00.

