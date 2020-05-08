Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Charles River Labs (CRL)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Booking Holdings (BKNG) and Charles River Labs (CRL).

Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Hold rating to Booking Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1443.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 48.0% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as EverQuote, CarGurus, and Sabre.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Booking Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1708.95, representing a 22.7% upside. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $1450.00 price target.

Charles River Labs (CRL)

Citigroup analyst Patrick B Donnelly maintained a Buy rating on Charles River Labs today and set a price target of $190.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $156.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Donnelly is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 54.8% success rate. Donnelly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Exact Sciences, and Mettler-Toledo.

Charles River Labs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.93.

