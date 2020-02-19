Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN), Best Buy Co (BBY) and Liberty Global A (LBTYA)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN), Best Buy Co (BBY) and Liberty Global A (LBTYA).

Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

In a report released yesterday, Jeff Bernstein from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Bloomin’ Brands, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernstein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 72.1% success rate. Bernstein covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Performance Food Group, Dine Brands Global, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bloomin’ Brands with a $26.00 average price target, which is a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Best Buy Co (BBY)

In a report issued on February 14, Karen Short from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Best Buy Co, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.16, close to its 52-week high of $91.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 64.7% success rate. Short covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dollar Tree, Five Below, and Lowe’s.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Best Buy Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.47, which is a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Liberty Global A (LBTYA)

Barclays analyst Maurice Patrick maintained a Sell rating on Liberty Global A on February 17 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.29, close to its 52-week low of $19.69.

Patrick has an average return of 11.2% when recommending Liberty Global A.

According to TipRanks.com, Patrick is ranked #1810 out of 5925 analysts.

Liberty Global A has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.40.

