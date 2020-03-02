Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Big Lots (BIG) and Discovery (DISCA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Big Lots (BIG) and Discovery (DISCA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Big Lots (BIG)

Barclays analyst Karen Short maintained a Hold rating on Big Lots on February 28 and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.81, close to its 52-week low of $14.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Short is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 58.9% success rate. Short covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Loblaw Companies, Best Buy Co, and Home Depot.

Big Lots has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.83, representing a 38.2% upside. In a report issued on February 28, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Discovery (DISCA)

In a report issued on February 28, Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Discovery, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 54.0% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, New York Times, and ViacomCBS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Discovery with a $33.83 average price target, which is a 40.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

