Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) and Healthcare Services (HCSG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) and Healthcare Services (HCSG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Beacon Roofing Supply, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Beacon Roofing Supply with a $32.31 average price target, a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, Buckingham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Healthcare Services (HCSG)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Hold rating on Healthcare Services today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.44, close to its 52-week low of $21.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is ranked #5178 out of 5757 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Healthcare Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.67.

