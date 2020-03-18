Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) and Casey’s General (CASY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) and Casey’s General (CASY).

Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Hold rating on Beacon Roofing Supply on March 16 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.16, close to its 52-week low of $15.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.8% and a 43.0% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Beacon Roofing Supply has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.25.

Casey’s General (CASY)

In a report issued on March 15, Irene Nattel from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Casey’s General, with a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $163.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is ranked #3128 out of 6127 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Casey’s General is a Hold with an average price target of $179.00.

