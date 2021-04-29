Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Barrett Business Services (BBSI) and Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Barrett Business Services (BBSI) and Universal Technical Institute (UTI) with bullish sentiments.

Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on Barrett Business Services, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $70.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 63.5% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and Exlservice Holdings.

Barrett Business Services has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.00.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 53.0% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Grand Canyon Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Technical Institute is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.67.

