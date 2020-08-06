Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Barrett Business Services (BBSI) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Barrett Business Services (BBSI) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT).

Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Barrett Business Services today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $58.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 51.4% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Barrett Business Services is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $76.00, representing a 34.2% upside. In a report released today, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT)

In a report released today, Ari Klein from BMO Capital maintained a Sell rating on Hilton Worldwide Holdings, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $80.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Klein is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 70.4% success rate. Klein covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Park Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hilton Worldwide Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $80.55.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.