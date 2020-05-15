Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Bandwidth (BAND), Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) and Calyxt (CLXT)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bandwidth (BAND), Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) and Calyxt (CLXT).

Bandwidth (BAND)

KeyBanc analyst Alex Kurtz maintained a Buy rating on Bandwidth today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $115.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Kurtz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 59.5% success rate. Kurtz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cisco Systems, and Sprout Social.

Bandwidth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.67, which is a -15.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on Sunnova Energy International today and set a price target of $16.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 51.6% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, California Resources, and Conocophillips.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sunnova Energy International is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.06.

Calyxt (CLXT)

In a report released today, John Baumgartner from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Calyxt, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.10, close to its 52-week low of $2.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Baumgartner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 54.0% success rate. Baumgartner covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Campbell Soup, and General Mills.

Calyxt has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.67, which is a 94.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $7.00 price target.

