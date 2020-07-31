Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Bandwidth (BAND), Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) and Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Bandwidth (BAND), Old Dominion Freight (ODFL) and Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) with bullish sentiments.

Bandwidth (BAND)

In a report released today, Alex Kurtz from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Bandwidth, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $148.99, close to its 52-week high of $153.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Kurtz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 61.5% success rate. Kurtz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sprout Social, RingCentral, and Atlassian.

Bandwidth has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $157.17, representing a 7.7% upside. In a report issued on July 23, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $157.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Old Dominion Freight (ODFL)

KeyBanc analyst Todd Fowler maintained a Buy rating on Old Dominion Freight today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $180.21, close to its 52-week high of $190.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Fowler is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 64.5% success rate. Fowler covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Knight Transportation, Werner Enterprises, and Heartland Express.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Old Dominion Freight is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $172.50.

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA)

KeyBanc analyst Sophie Karp maintained a Buy rating on Sunnova Energy International today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.45, close to its 52-week high of $25.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Karp is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 56.5% success rate. Karp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American Electric Power, Edison International, and Consolidated Edison.

Sunnova Energy International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50, a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.