Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Azul SA (AZUL), United Airlines Holdings (UAL) and Schneider National (SNDR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Azul SA (AZUL), United Airlines Holdings (UAL) and Schneider National (SNDR).

Azul SA (AZUL)

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg maintained a Hold rating on Azul SA today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.11, close to its 52-week low of $5.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Linenberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 58.0% success rate. Linenberg covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV, Grupo Aeromexico SA de CV, and Allegiant Travel Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Azul SA is a Hold with an average price target of $11.58, representing a 38.4% upside. In a report issued on April 24, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.30 price target.

United Airlines Holdings (UAL)

UBS analyst Myles Walton maintained a Hold rating on United Airlines Holdings today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.19, close to its 52-week low of $17.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Walton is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 66.5% success rate. Walton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spirit AeroSystems, Curtiss-Wright, and Embraer SA.

United Airlines Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.44.

Schneider National (SNDR)

In a report released today, Thomas Wadewitz from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Schneider National, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Wadewitz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 53.9% success rate. Wadewitz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Expeditors International, Echo Global Logistics, and Knight Transportation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Schneider National with a $23.22 average price target, which is a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

