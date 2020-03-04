Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: AutoZone (AZO), Kohl’s (KSS) and Kroger Company (KR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on AutoZone (AZO), Kohl’s (KSS) and Kroger Company (KR).

AutoZone (AZO)

In a report released today, Christopher Horvers from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on AutoZone, with a price target of $1259.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1024.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Horvers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 64.7% success rate. Horvers covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Michaels Companies, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

AutoZone has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1257.17, a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kohl’s (KSS)

Deutsche Bank analyst Paul Trussell maintained a Hold rating on Kohl’s today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.43, close to its 52-week low of $36.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Trussell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 55.9% success rate. Trussell covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Designer Brands, and Tailored Brands.

Kohl’s has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $45.58, implying a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Kroger Company (KR)

In a report released today, Kenneth Goldman from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Kroger Company, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.34, close to its 52-week high of $30.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Goldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Darling Ingredients, and Sanderson Farms.

Kroger Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.57.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.