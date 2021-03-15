Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: AutoWeb (AUTO) and Information Services Group (III)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AutoWeb (AUTO) and Information Services Group (III).

AutoWeb (AUTO)

Barrington analyst Gary Prestopino maintained a Buy rating on AutoWeb today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.7% and a 62.5% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AutoWeb is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.13.

Information Services Group (III)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Information Services Group. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.42, close to its 52-week high of $4.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 64.9% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, Insight Enterprises, and Exlservice Holdings.

Information Services Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

