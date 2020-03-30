Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: AutoWeb (AUTO) and Franklin Covey Company (FC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on AutoWeb (AUTO) and Franklin Covey Company (FC).

AutoWeb (AUTO)

AutoWeb received a Hold rating and a $1.15 price target from B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.02, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.1% and a 23.0% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and Digital Turbine.

AutoWeb has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.15, implying a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Barrington also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey Company (FC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins maintained a Buy rating on Franklin Covey Company today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.01, close to its 52-week low of $12.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -19.9% and a 27.2% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Franklin Covey Company with a $31.00 average price target, an 85.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

