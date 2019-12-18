Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: AutoNation (AN), CarMax (KMX) and Cintas (CTAS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on AutoNation (AN), CarMax (KMX) and Cintas (CTAS).

AutoNation (AN)

J.P. Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta CFA maintained a Sell rating on AutoNation today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $51.22, close to its 52-week high of $53.19.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.4% and a 33.3% success rate. CFA covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Penske Automotive Group, Group 1 Automotive, and Sonic Automotive.

AutoNation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $48.00.

CarMax (KMX)

In a report released today, Glenn Chin from Buckingham maintained a Hold rating on CarMax, with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.48, close to its 52-week high of $100.49.

Chin has an average return of 22.4% when recommending CarMax.

According to TipRanks.com, Chin is ranked #4180 out of 5757 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CarMax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $100.88.

Cintas (CTAS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained a Buy rating on Cintas today and set a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $273.76, close to its 52-week high of $277.85.

Steinerman has an average return of 27.4% when recommending Cintas.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinerman is ranked #539 out of 5757 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cintas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $275.13, representing a 4.5% upside. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $282.00 price target.

