Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Atreca (BCEL), Liberty Global A (LBTYA) and Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Atreca (BCEL), Liberty Global A (LBTYA) and Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA).

Atreca (BCEL)

Brookline Capital Markets analyst Kumaraguru Raja maintained a Buy rating on Atreca on June 16 and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Raja is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 41.1% success rate. Raja covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Armata Pharmaceuticals, Arcturus Therapeutics, and Vaxart.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Atreca with a $27.50 average price target, representing a 51.6% upside. In a report issued on June 16, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Liberty Global A (LBTYA)

Benchmark Co. analyst Matthew Harrigan maintained a Buy rating on Liberty Global A today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrigan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 67.4% success rate. Harrigan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, The Liberty Braves Group, and Charter Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Liberty Global A with a $26.91 average price target, implying a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 10, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

In a report released today, Michael Halloran from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Evoqua Water Technologies, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 67.7% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Watts Water Technologies, and Mueller Water Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evoqua Water Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.29.

