Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Archrock (AROC) and MasTec (MTZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Archrock (AROC) and MasTec (MTZ) with bullish sentiments.

Archrock (AROC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on Archrock on July 31 and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -17.9% and a 31.1% success rate. Curran covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Archrock with a $9.17 average price target.

MasTec (MTZ)

B.Riley FBR analyst Alex Rygiel reiterated a Buy rating on MasTec today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 51.4% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Orion Group Holdings, and Alta Equipment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MasTec is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.67, a 24.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

