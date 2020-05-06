Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Services sector with new ratings on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN) and Cheesecake Factory (CAKE).

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

In a report released today, Anthony Vendetti from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Applied DNA Sciences, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 45.6% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied DNA Sciences with a $8.00 average price target.

Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

In a report released today, Brian Mullan from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Cheesecake Factory, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.52, close to its 52-week low of $14.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Mullan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.1% and a 39.1% success rate. Mullan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Carrols Restaurant Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cheesecake Factory is a Hold with an average price target of $25.29, which is a 23.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

