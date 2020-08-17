Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Andlauer Healthcare Group (OtherANDHF), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Wesco International (WCC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF), Cheniere Energy (LNG) and Wesco International (WCC) with bullish sentiments.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF)

In a report issued on August 13, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Andlauer Healthcare Group, with a price target of C$46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 69.7% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Republic Services, Waste Connections, and TFI International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Andlauer Healthcare Group with a $29.18 average price target.

Cheniere Energy (LNG)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Buy rating on Cheniere Energy on August 14 and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $54.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 60.9% success rate. Scotto covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Green Plains Partners.

Cheniere Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.83, a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Wesco International (WCC)

In a report issued on August 14, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Wesco International, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 55.4% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Wesco International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.89, representing a 9.2% upside. In a report issued on August 13, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

