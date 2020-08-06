Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: Andlauer Healthcare Group (OtherANDHF), Charles River Labs (CRL) and Bright Horizons (BFAM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF), Charles River Labs (CRL) and Bright Horizons (BFAM) with bullish sentiments.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (ANDHF)

In a report released today, Walter Spracklin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Andlauer Healthcare Group, with a price target of C$38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Spracklin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 67.5% success rate. Spracklin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Republic Services, Waste Connections, and TFI International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Andlauer Healthcare Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.70.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Charles River Labs (CRL)

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Charles River Labs, with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $215.75, close to its 52-week high of $220.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, and 1Life Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Charles River Labs with a $228.09 average price target, implying a 4.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Bright Horizons (BFAM)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Bright Horizons, with a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $124.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 71.1% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and AMN Healthcare Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bright Horizons is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $128.17, representing a 1.6% upside. In a report released today, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.