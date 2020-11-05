Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Yum! Brands (YUM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Yum! Brands (YUM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Yum! Brands (YUM)

In a report issued on October 29, Christopher Carril from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Yum! Brands, with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $98.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Carril is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 66.7% success rate. Carril covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Brinker International, and Texas Roadhouse.

Yum! Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.10, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

