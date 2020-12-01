Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Walt Disney (DIS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Walt Disney (DIS) with bullish sentiments.

Walt Disney (DIS)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating on Walt Disney on October 27 and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $148.01, close to its 52-week high of $152.97.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 73.8% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Penn National Gaming, and Peloton Interactive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Walt Disney with a $153.63 average price target, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Loop Capital Markets also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $150.00 price target.

