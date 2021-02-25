Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Ritchie Bros (RBA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Ritchie Bros (RBA) with bullish sentiments.

Ritchie Bros (RBA)

Robert W. Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained a Buy rating on Ritchie Bros on December 7 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 68.4% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Patrick Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ritchie Bros is a Hold with an average price target of $64.25, implying a 20.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, National Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $57.00 price target.

