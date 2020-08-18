Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Noble Corporation (NEBLQ)

Analysts are pulling back from the Services sector as 1 experts expressed today bearish sentiments on and Noble Corporation (NEBLQ).

Noble Corporation (NEBLQ)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead reiterated a Sell rating on Noble Corporation on August 6 and set a price target of $0.06. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.03, close to its 52-week low of $0.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -13.7% and a 30.2% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Noble Corporation is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.33.

