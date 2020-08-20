Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Nexstar Media Group (NXST) with bullish sentiments.

Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

Benchmark Co. analyst Daniel Kurnos maintained a Buy rating on Nexstar Media Group on August 6 and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $91.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Kurnos is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 55.2% success rate. Kurnos covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, IAC/InterActive, and Zillow Group.

Nexstar Media Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.75, a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

