Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and New Oriental Education Tech (EDU)

New Oriental Education Tech (EDU)

Nomura analyst Jessie Xu maintained a Buy rating on New Oriental Education Tech on October 6 and set a price target of $184.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $170.93, close to its 52-week high of $171.56.

Xu has an average return of 22.3% when recommending New Oriental Education Tech.

According to TipRanks.com, Xu is ranked #935 out of 7014 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Oriental Education Tech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $166.40.

