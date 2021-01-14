Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and New Oriental Education Tech (EDU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and New Oriental Education Tech (EDU) with bullish sentiments.

New Oriental Education Tech (EDU)

Nomura analyst Jessie Xu maintained a Buy rating on New Oriental Education Tech on January 7 and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $176.19, close to its 52-week high of $187.43.

Xu has an average return of 22.8% when recommending New Oriental Education Tech.

According to TipRanks.com, Xu is ranked #2479 out of 7227 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Oriental Education Tech is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $199.00, implying a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $198.00 price target.

