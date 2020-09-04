Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Hold rating on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One on May 8 and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 61.5% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Madison Square Garden Sports, and Liberty Sirius XM Group.

Liberty Media Liberty Formula One has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.71.

