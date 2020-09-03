Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Hyatt Hotels (H)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Hyatt Hotels (H) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

In a report issued on August 12, TD Newcrest from TD Securities downgraded Hyatt Hotels to Hold, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.44.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hyatt Hotels is a Hold with an average price target of $49.00, which is a -14.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

