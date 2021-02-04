Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and H&R Block (HRB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and H&R Block (HRB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

H&R Block (HRB)

In a report issued on April 16, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on H&R Block. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 63.5% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for H&R Block with a $21.00 average price target, implying a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on HRB: