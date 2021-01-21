Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Finablr Plc (FNBLF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Finablr Plc (FNBLF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Finablr Plc (FNBLF)

Barclays analyst James Goodman maintained a Hold rating on Finablr Plc on August 21 and set a price target of £1.85. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 46.5% success rate. Goodman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dassault Systemes SA, Temenos, and Adyen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Finablr Plc.

