Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Evo Payments (EVOP)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Evo Payments (EVOP) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Evo Payments (EVOP)

Compass Point analyst Michael Del Grosso maintained a Hold rating on Evo Payments on August 5 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Grosso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 82.8% success rate. Grosso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Evo Payments with a $26.33 average price target, implying a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

