Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Dish Network (DISH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Dish Network (DISH) with bullish sentiments.

Dish Network (DISH)

In a report issued on November 8, Gregory Williams from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Dish Network, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.92.

Williams has an average return of 3.6% when recommending Dish Network.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is ranked #6691 out of 7249 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dish Network with a $44.17 average price target, which is a 36.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

