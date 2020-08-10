Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Delta Airlines (DAL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Delta Airlines (DAL) with bullish sentiments.

Delta Airlines (DAL)

Cowen & Co. analyst Helane Becker reiterated a Buy rating on Delta Airlines on January 10 and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 68.9% success rate. Becker covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Air Transport Services.

Delta Airlines has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.86, which is a 45.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

