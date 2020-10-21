Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on and Boyd Gaming (BYD) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Boyd Gaming (BYD)

In a report released yesterday, National Bank from National Bank downgraded Boyd Gaming to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.76, close to its 52-week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.10, which is a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Jefferies also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

