Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: and Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

In a report issued on February 4, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Bloomin’ Brands. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 48.4% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Brinker International, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bloomin’ Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.78, a -9.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

