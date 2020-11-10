Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: American Public Education (APEI), Gaia (GAIA) and Celcuity (CELC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on American Public Education (APEI), Gaia (GAIA) and Celcuity (CELC) with bullish sentiments.

American Public Education (APEI)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on American Public Education, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 43.1% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, Adtalem Global Education, and Franklin Covey Company.

American Public Education has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00, which is a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Sidoti also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $39.00 price target.

Gaia (GAIA)

In a report released yesterday, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Gaia, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Fathom Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

Gaia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

Celcuity (CELC)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Celcuity, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.80, close to its 52-week low of $4.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.3% and a 37.6% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Celcuity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

