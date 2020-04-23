Analysts Offer Insights on Services Companies: American Public Education (APEI), Baker Hughes Company (BKR) and Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Companies in the Services sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on American Public Education (APEI), Baker Hughes Company (BKR) and Kinder Morgan (KMI).

American Public Education (APEI)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on American Public Education. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.4% and a 33.1% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Adtalem Global Education, Franklin Covey Company, and Grand Canyon Education.

The the analyst consensus on American Public Education is currently a Hold rating.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR)

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Baker Hughes Company yesterday and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -20.6% and a 26.7% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Baker Hughes Company with a $17.87 average price target, which is a 35.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Hold rating on Kinder Morgan today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 60.8% success rate. Scotto covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

Kinder Morgan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.87.

